AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 41468

Location: Übersee







Posted: 01.09.2019 - 11:54 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.



- July/August 2019 news.

- Old articles from Joystick Hedbo 1 to 15 : News: news from Psygnosis for 1989, Review of California Games, Review of Spitting Images, News: Paul Cuisset, the rise of a genius coder, Review of Gone Fish'n, Review of Falcon, News: Infogrames, a big world futur, News: Muriel Tramis parle d'Emmanuelle, etc.

- Old articles from Amiga Special Environnement : Video environment of the Amiga, 2D software on Amiga, 3D software on Amiga, Audio creation on Amiga, Office on Amiga, etc.

- Interview with Richard Cheek (developer of Sleepwalker).

- Interview with Jamie Woodhouse (developper of Nitro and Qwak).

- Interview with David Broadhurst (developper of Assassin and Bubble Bobble).

- Review of SimCoupé 1.2.

- Review of JetHunt.

- Review of The Master Virus Killer 2.1.

- File: History of data compression in Japan.

- File: The Bitmap Brothers.

- File: MorphOS Directory Assignments.

- File: History of the World Of Commodore show.

- Special quizz about the Access.



http://obligement.free.fr

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP