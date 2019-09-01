|
|Posted: 01.09.2019 - 11:54 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement
|
|
|
Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.
- July/August 2019 news.
- Old articles from Joystick Hedbo 1 to 15 : News: news from Psygnosis for 1989, Review of California Games, Review of Spitting Images, News: Paul Cuisset, the rise of a genius coder, Review of Gone Fish'n, Review of Falcon, News: Infogrames, a big world futur, News: Muriel Tramis parle d'Emmanuelle, etc.
- Old articles from Amiga Special Environnement : Video environment of the Amiga, 2D software on Amiga, 3D software on Amiga, Audio creation on Amiga, Office on Amiga, etc.
- Interview with Richard Cheek (developer of Sleepwalker).
- Interview with Jamie Woodhouse (developper of Nitro and Qwak).
- Interview with David Broadhurst (developper of Assassin and Bubble Bobble).
- Review of SimCoupé 1.2.
- Review of JetHunt.
- Review of The Master Virus Killer 2.1.
- File: History of data compression in Japan.
- File: The Bitmap Brothers.
- File: MorphOS Directory Assignments.
- File: History of the World Of Commodore show.
- Special quizz about the Access.
http://obligement.free.fr
