Vesalia RESHOOT R

User
Username:

Password:
 Remember me



I forgot my password

Don't have an account yet?
You can register for FREE
Language:

 

» Home
» Mag Member
» News View
» News Tell
» News Setting
» Everywhere
 
Amiga Future
» Info
» Content List
» Article-Database
» Merchandising
» Shop
» Downloads
 
Community
» Forum
» Gallery
» Calendar
 
Knowledge
» Amiga Software
» Amiga Cheats
» Amiga FAQ
» Forum FAQ
» Links
 
Service
» Jobs
» Webmaster
» Advertising
» Contact/Imprint
» Privacy Policy

Searching

Advanced Search

Anzeigen
Bitte unterstützt uns durch Einkäufe bei Amazon:

Deutschland
Österreich
UK
France
Canada
Italia
Espana


Spenden
Donate
Amiga Future

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
View previous topic :: View next topic 
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41457
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 31.08.2019 - 10:17    Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage Quote


Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

jPV^RNO RNOPDF_1.3.lha (Office/Show) 5 MB / Aug 28 2019
Marcin Kornas Nano_4.4.lha (Text/Edit) 777 KB / Aug 27 2019
Marcin Kornas & Manfred Bergmann WHDLOpener_1.3.lha (Emulation) 28 KB / Aug 27 2019
Philippe Rimauro NetFS-revised_2.1.lha (Network/Filesystem) 162 KB / Aug 27 2019
Stefan Haubenthal MCE_11.61.lha (Games/Editor) 2 MB / Aug 27 2019
Karl Jeacle AmiSpeedTest_0.4.lha (Network/Test) 17 KB / Aug 27 2019
BSzili E-UAE_1.0.0-JIT-overlayfix.lha (Emulation) 3 MB / Aug 25 2019
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_25.7.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Aug 23 2019
Stefan Haubenthal Re2c_1.2.1.lha (Development/GeekGadgets) 7 MB / Aug 23 2019
Don Rafito & Ponki WSK_icon_pack.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 6 MB / Aug 21 2019
Matthias Böcker ModernArt_3.0.lha (System/Ambient/Blankers) 61 KB / Aug 18 2019
Matthias Böcker DimScreen_1.1.lha (System/Ambient/Commoditie) 75 KB / Aug 18 2019
Stefan Haubenthal WormWars_9.21.lha (Games/Action) 927 KB / Aug 18 2019
Stefan Haubenthal Tree_1.8.0.lha (Files/Dir) 116 KB / Aug 18 2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Back to top   PDF
View user's profile Send private message Send e-mail Visit poster's website ICQ Number
Display posts from previous:   
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
All times are GMT - 11 Hours
Page 1 of 1

PDF
Jump to:  
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum



Privacy Policy
Powered by phpBB © 2001, 2002 phpBB Group

'AFclean' Theme by Matthias Overloeper, based on 'AmigaFuture Deluxe' by Tristan Mangold