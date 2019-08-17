Vesalia RESHOOT R

Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41457
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 31.08.2019 - 10:17    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Original Moorhuhnjagd, Die PC Joker 8/2000     28.08.2019
Roland Garros French Open 2000 PC Joker 8/2000     28.08.2019
Patti Pain's Bondage Poker PC Joker 8/2000     28.08.2019
Blitzer Flitzer PC Joker 8/2000     28.08.2019
Sumpfhuhn.de PC Joker 11/2000     28.08.2019
Moorhuhn 2 PC Joker 11/2000     28.08.2019
Jagdverband 44: Screaming Eagles PC Joker 11/2000     28.08.2019
Frogger 2: Swampy's Revenge PC Joker 11/2000     28.08.2019
Grand Prix 3 PC Joker 9/2000     28.08.2019
Infestation (2000) PC Joker 9/2000     28.08.2019
Beach Head 2000 PC Joker 9/2000     28.08.2019
Knickerbockerbande, Die - Das Phantom in der U-Bahn PC Joker 9/2000     28.08.2019
Star Trek: Conquest Online PC Joker 9/2000     28.08.2019
Bleifuss 2 PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Road Rash ('94) PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Network Q RAC Rally Championship PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Schleichfahrt PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
F-22 Lightning II PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Master of Orion II: Battle at Antares PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Mechwarrior 2: Mercenaries PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Deadlock: Planetary Conquest PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Azrael's Tear: Auf der Suche nach dem Heiligen Gral PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Daggerfall: Die Schriften der Weisen PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Strife PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Mutant Penguins PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Bug! PC Joker 11/96     26.08.2019
Triple Play 97 PC Joker 10/96     26.08.2019
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2019     24.08.2019
Silent Thunder PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Earthsiege 2 PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Chronomaster PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Dusty Dimmer PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
NBA Live 96 PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Grand Prix 2 PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Manic Karts PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
ESPN Extreme Games PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Big Red Racing PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Schatz im Silbersee, Der PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Psychic Detective PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Virtual Corporation PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
Descent 2 PC Joker 4/96     24.08.2019
ST-Computer 6/2019     22.08.2019
RETURN Nr. 38     22.08.2019
Joystick: Logitech Extreme 3D Pro     22.08.2019
Joystick: Logitech Wireless Gamepad F710     22.08.2019
Joystick: Thrustmaster Flightstick X     22.08.2019
Joystick: Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS X     22.08.2019
Silent Thunder PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Fugger II, Die PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Zork Nemesis: Das verbotene Land PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Kingdom O' Magic PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Fantasy General PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Think-X for Windows PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Absolute Zero PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Batman Forever PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Seek & Destroy PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Cyril Cyberpunk PC Joker 6/96     22.08.2019
Sydney 2000 Video Games 10/2000     17.08.2019
World Series Baseball 2K1 Video Games 10/2000     17.08.2019
Cool Cool Toon Video Games 10/2000     17.08.2019
Bomberman 64: The Second Attack Video Games 10/2000     17.08.2019
Zusar Vasar Video Games 10/2000     17.08.2019
Aconcagua Video Games 10/2000     17.08.2019
Power Stone Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
Virtua Fighter 3tb Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
TrickStyle Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
AeroWings Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
Millennium Soldier: Expendable Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
Blue Stinger Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
Tokyo Highway Challenge Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
Incoming Video Games 10/99     17.08.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
