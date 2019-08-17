User
Posted: 31.08.2019 - 10:17 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Original Moorhuhnjagd, Die
PC Joker 8/2000 28.08.2019
Roland Garros French Open 2000
PC Joker 8/2000 28.08.2019
Patti Pain's Bondage Poker
PC Joker 8/2000 28.08.2019
Blitzer Flitzer
PC Joker 8/2000 28.08.2019
Sumpfhuhn.de
PC Joker 11/2000 28.08.2019
Moorhuhn 2
PC Joker 11/2000 28.08.2019
Jagdverband 44: Screaming Eagles
PC Joker 11/2000 28.08.2019
Frogger 2: Swampy's Revenge
PC Joker 11/2000 28.08.2019
Grand Prix 3
PC Joker 9/2000 28.08.2019
Infestation (2000)
PC Joker 9/2000 28.08.2019
Beach Head 2000
PC Joker 9/2000 28.08.2019
Knickerbockerbande, Die - Das Phantom in der U-Bahn
PC Joker 9/2000 28.08.2019
Star Trek: Conquest Online
PC Joker 9/2000 28.08.2019
Bleifuss 2
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Road Rash ('94)
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Network Q RAC Rally Championship
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Schleichfahrt
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
F-22 Lightning II
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Master of Orion II: Battle at Antares
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Mechwarrior 2: Mercenaries
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Azrael's Tear: Auf der Suche nach dem Heiligen Gral
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Daggerfall: Die Schriften der Weisen
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Strife
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Mutant Penguins
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Bug!
PC Joker 11/96 26.08.2019
Triple Play 97
PC Joker 10/96 26.08.2019
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2019
24.08.2019
Silent Thunder
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Earthsiege 2
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Chronomaster
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Dusty Dimmer
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
NBA Live 96
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Grand Prix 2
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Manic Karts
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
ESPN Extreme Games
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Big Red Racing
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Schatz im Silbersee, Der
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Psychic Detective
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Virtual Corporation
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
Descent 2
PC Joker 4/96 24.08.2019
ST-Computer 6/2019
22.08.2019
RETURN Nr. 38
22.08.2019
Joystick: Logitech Extreme 3D Pro
22.08.2019
Joystick: Logitech Wireless Gamepad F710
22.08.2019
Joystick: Thrustmaster Flightstick X
22.08.2019
Joystick: Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS X
22.08.2019
Silent Thunder
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Fugger II, Die
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Zork Nemesis: Das verbotene Land
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Kingdom O' Magic
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Fantasy General
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Think-X for Windows
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Absolute Zero
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Batman Forever
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Seek & Destroy
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Cyril Cyberpunk
PC Joker 6/96 22.08.2019
Sydney 2000
Video Games 10/2000 17.08.2019
World Series Baseball 2K1
Video Games 10/2000 17.08.2019
Cool Cool Toon
Video Games 10/2000 17.08.2019
Bomberman 64: The Second Attack
Video Games 10/2000 17.08.2019
Zusar Vasar
Video Games 10/2000 17.08.2019
Aconcagua
Video Games 10/2000 17.08.2019
Power Stone
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
Virtua Fighter 3tb
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
TrickStyle
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
AeroWings
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
Millennium Soldier: Expendable
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
Blue Stinger
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
Tokyo Highway Challenge
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
Incoming
Video Games 10/99 17.08.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
