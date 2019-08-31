|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41457
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 31.08.2019 - 10:17 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
|
|
|
WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Dyna Blaster - [fixed] - (Hudson Soft) fix a sprite bug in battle mode - Info
Antago - [fixed] - (Art of Dreams) DMA wait inserted, compiled with the latest kickemu - Info
Alien Breed Tower Assault - [fixed] - (Team 17) levels exit fixed, end music played correctly in ECS version - Info
Skeleton Krew - [improved] - (Mindscape) end sequence fixed, trainer added, access fault fixed - Info
Premiere - [improved] - (Core Design) avoid trashed gfx, quit via joypad, levelskip added - Info
Road Rash - [improved] - (Electronic Arts Racing) adapted to whdload v17, joypad support, added password management - Info
B.C.Kid - [improved] - (Factor 5) joypad controls added, fixed lockup when saving hiscores/options - Info
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum