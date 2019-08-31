|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brian The Lion - Update the Game map comments - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Game map picture - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 3 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1994
Vroom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gremlins 2: The New Batch - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gremlins 2: The New Batch - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Motivetime - Update the developer page
Motivetime - Update the artist page
Gremlins 2: The New Batch - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Gremlins 2: The New Batch - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Championship Soccer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brian The Lion - Upload 48 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 7 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1994
Motivetime - Create one new artist page
Vroom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vroom - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brian The Lion - Upload 4 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1994
Daniel MacrÃ© (Dan McRae) - Update the artist page
AndrÃ© Bescond - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
AndrÃ© Bescond - Update the artist page
StÃ©phane Polard - Update the artist page
Dominique Sablons - Update the artist page
Jean-Luc Langlois - Update the artist page
Christian Droin - Create one new artist page
Daniel MacrÃ© (Dan McRae) - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Lankhor - Update the developer page
Lankhor - Update the publisher page
Bio Challenge - Update the cheatcode - OCS - 1989
Cannon Fodder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cannon Fodder Plus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cannon Fodder 2: Alien Levels - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cannon Fodder 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Unsensible Soccer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Data Disk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brian The Lion - Upload 5 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1994
Wolf, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Alfred Chicken - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Wolf, The - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Brian The Lion - Upload 6 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 2 Game map pictures - CD32 - 1994
ShockWave - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
ShockWave - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ShockWave - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ShockWave - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sci-Fi - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sci-Fi - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Sci-Fi - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Fly Fighter - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1990
Fly Fighter - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1990
Fly Fighter - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
Joystix! (Digital Magic) - Update the publisher page
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Teil 2:
Digital Magic - Update the publisher page
Joystix! (Digital Magic) - Create one new publisher page
Grail, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Shoot-'Em-Up Construction Kit (SEUCK) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Syndicate / Bob / Higher Functions - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nick Faldo's Championship Golf - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Monkey Island 1&2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Monkey Island 1&2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Monkey Island 1&2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Monkey Island 1&2 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Monkey Island 1&2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Big 100, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Big 100, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Art Of Chess, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Syndicate / Bob / Higher Functions - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kick Off 2: The Final Whistle - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ShockWave - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
ShockWave - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wanted / Outlaw - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Rocket Ranger - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Premier Manager 3 Deluxe - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Premier Manager 3 Deluxe - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Premier Manager 3 Deluxe - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Nick Faldo's Championship Golf - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nick Faldo's Championship Golf - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lotus Turbo Challenge 2 - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
MicroProse Formula One Grand Prix - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Monkey Island 1&2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Shoot-'Em-Up Construction Kit (SEUCK) - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Shoot-'Em-Up Construction Kit (SEUCK) - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Shoot-'Em-Up Construction Kit (SEUCK) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Virtual Reality Studio II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
3D Construction Kit II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
3D Construction Kit / Virtual Reality Studio - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Talespin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Wolf, The - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Wolf, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Club Football: The Manager / Profi-FuÃball: Der Trainer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Deathbringer: The Sword Of Abaddon (Empire) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deathbringer: The Sword Of Abaddon (Empire) - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Oxford Digital Enterprises (ODE) - Update the artist page
Oxford Digital Enterprises (ODE) - Update the developer page
Angus Murray - Create one new artist page
George Wald - Update the artist page
Deathbringer: The Sword Of Abaddon (Empire) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Deathbringer: The Sword Of Abaddon (Empire) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Special Forces - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Steve Collett (Skinnybone Productions) - Update the artist page
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
