Amiga Future
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41457
Location: Übersee
31.08.2019 - 10:17 Post subject: Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL
http://www.aminet.net
und als FTP-Server unter
ftp://main.aminet.net
ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse
Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiVms.lha
- - misc/emu - 2.9M -
Simulates OpenVMS commands
-
(readme)
WormWars-OS4.lha
- 9.21 - game/actio - 1.1M -
Advanced snake/Tron game
-
(readme)
WormWars.lha
- 9.21 - game/actio - 857K -
Advanced snake/Tron game
-
(readme)
DockBot.lha
- 1.2 - util/wb - 248K -
A program launcher for OS 3.
-
(readme)
wla_dx_v9.9.lha
- 9.9 - dev/cross - 2.8M -
8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembler Package
-
(readme)
WormWarsMOS.lha
- 9.21 - game/actio - 927K -
Advanced snake/Tron game
-
(readme)
ptplayer.lha
- 5.3 - mus/play - 26K -
ProTracker player w/ support for ext. sfx
-
(readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha
- 25.7 - misc/emu - 4.6M -
Signetics-based machines emulator
-
(readme)
AmigaAMP3-68k.lha
- 3.25 - mus/play - 361K -
MPEG audio player with GUI
-
(readme)
AmigaAMP3.lha
- 3.25 - mus/play - 1.7M -
Multi format audio player with GUI (OS4 native)
-
(readme)
libgif_a68k.lha
- 5.2.1 - dev/lib - 642K -
library for manipulating GIF files
-
(readme)
re2c-morphos.lha
- 1.2.1 - dev/gg - 7.1M -
Modern lexer generator for C/C++
-
(readme)
jrm-hc74.lha
- - demo/sound - 287K -
dA JoRMaS: Happy Carva #74
-
(readme)
MCE-OS4.lha
- 11.61 - game/edit - 3.0M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
MCE.lha
- 11.61 - game/edit - 2.6M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
AmiSpeedTest.lha
- 0.4 - comm/net - 18K -
Network speed test utility
-
(readme)
BootPicture.lha
- 1.2 - util/boot - 34K -
Show pictures plays a sound during boot
-
(readme)
bzh-cotw.lha
- - demo/aga - 2.0M -
AGA demo from Solskogen 2019
-
(readme)
catro_by_void.zip
- - demo/intro - 62K -
Catro by Void - 64KB intro
-
(readme)
dcn-mag3.lha
- - demo/mag - 353K -
Decnite: Mag-Net Issue 3
-
(readme)
Goblins-TheEndOfTheCube.lha
- - demo/intro - 26K -
Intro from Euskal Encounter 27 in 2019
-
(readme)
Istari-Selections.zip
- - demo/slide - 417K -
Slideshow by Istari
-
(readme)
MCE-MOS.lha
- 11.61 - game/edit - 2.8M -
Multi-game Character Editor
-
(readme)
nah_twt_ds.zip
- - demo/sound - 2.9M -
Musicdisk from Datastorm 2019
-
(readme)
neogaut.lha
- - demo/intro - 62K -
An Amiga 64KB intro from Datastorm 2019
-
(readme)
NetFS-revised.lha
- 2.1 - comm/net - 163K -
Remote filesystem and AREXX between Amigas
-
(readme)
Nukleus-Meanwhile.lha
- - demo/intro - 26K -
Intro from High Coast Hack Summer 2019
-
(readme)
Oberon.zip
- - demo/euro - 202K -
1st at Flashback 2019 - Amiga 500 demo compo
-
(readme)
Obsidian_Beats_Vol2.zip
- - demo/sound - 251K -
Musicdisk by Density Design
-
(readme)
Oxyron_Fourteen.lha
- - demo/aga - 3.1M -
AGA demo from Nordlicht Party 2019
-
(readme)
Parcade.zip
- - demo/intro - 9.7M -
Amiga intro from 26th of May 2019
-
(readme)
Senex-Gammelheter2.zip
- - demo/disk - 387K -
Demo from Gubbdata 2019
-
(readme)
SFL-DistortedRigmarole.lha
- - demo/intro - 48K -
48KB Intro from Euskal Encounter 27 in 2019
-
(readme)
stniccc_ocs.zip
- - demo/misc - 566K -
5th in the Outline 2019 Wild Compo
-
(readme)
SWO_29_Amiga.lha
- - demo/mag - 244K -
Scene World #29 by Scene World Magazine
-
(readme)
TEK-Downslope.zip
- - demo/euro - 149K -
1st in Decrunch 2019 demo competition
-
(readme)
void-dreams28.zip
- - demo/misc - 561K -
Demopack with intros from summer 2019
-
(readme)
terminus-font.lha
- - text/bfont - 28K -
Terminus - clean, fixed width bitmap font
-
(readme)
WHDLOpener.lha
- 1.3 - misc/emu - 28K -
E-UAE/WHDLoad integration with Ambient
-
(readme)
RNOPDF.lha
- 1.3 - gfx/show - 5.5M -
Compact PDF viewer
-
(readme)
RNOPDF_OS3.lha
- 1.3 - gfx/show - 15M -
Compact PDF viewer
-
(readme)
RNOPDF_OS4.lha
- 1.3 - gfx/show - 6.3M -
Compact PDF viewer
-
(readme)
ADFer.lha
- 1.3 - disk/misc - 42K -
Read and Write ADF Files to/from Floppy
-
(readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha
- 25.71 - misc/emu - 4.8M -
Signetics-based machines emulator
-
(readme)
AmiArcadia.lha
- 25.71 - misc/emu - 4.3M -
Signetics-based machines emulator
-
(readme)
P96Speed-3840x2160x8-A1.zip
- - util/moni - 1K -
P96Speed: AmigaOne X1000 3840x2160x8
-
(readme)
P96Speed-720x480x8-A1.zip
- - util/moni - 1K -
P96Speed: AmigaOne X1000 720x480x8
-
(readme)
TinyLauncher.lha
- 3.54 - util/misc - 111K -
WHDLoad frontend and more
-
(readme)
ToolsMenu.lha
- 1.10 - util/cdity - 67K -
Add tools to the Workbench Tools menu
-
(readme)
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Quelle:
Aminet.net
URL der Quelle:
http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
