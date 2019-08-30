|
AndreasM
|Posted: 30.08.2019 - 08:57 Post subject: IcarosDesktop: IconPoser 1.0 erste Veröffentlichung
IconPoser wurde veröffentlicht und steht jetzt zum Download zur Verfügung. Der Icaros Desktop-Website wurde eine neue Seite für das Projekt hinzugefügt, die Programminformationen und einen Download-Link enthält. Dieses Tool war ursprünglich als internes Tool für die Icaros-Entwicklung gedacht. Nachdem ich hier über seine Existenz gesprochen hatte, stieß es auf großes Interesse.
http://vmwaros.blogspot.com/2019/08/iconposer-10-first-release.html
