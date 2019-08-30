|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41438
Location: Übersee
Posted: 30.08.2019 - 08:56 Post subject: AfA One 1.2
Update AfA One 1.2
- HardFile AfA One Installer nun als HDF Standard
- Themen im "Workbench Preferences GhostBuster Edition" korrigiert
- Zeiger in den verschiedenen Themen hinzugefügt
- Neue Windows AfA OS Skins (selbst erstellt)
- AmigaAMP 3.25 hinzugefügt
- Amiplifier 2.35 (neuer Skin)
- Zwei Radio-Online-Wiedergabelisten für AmigaAMP hinzugefügt (im Media-Ordner)
- Pattern in Reaction Prefs hinzugefügt, um die GUI zu gestalten
Test change Themes
http://eab.abime.net/showthread.php?t=98351
News verfasst von: AMIGASYSTEM
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
