HelmutH
|Posted: 29.08.2019 - 23:46 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: RNOPDF V1.3 veröffentlicht
|
|
|
28.08.2019 Hollywood Anwendung: RNOPDF V1.3 veröffentlicht [OS3, OS4, WOS und MOS]
http://jpv.wmhost.com/jpv_software/RNOPDF
Änderungen in Version 1.3:
- Zusätzliche Suchfunktionalität
- Unterstützt Links in Dokumenten
- Unterstützt Lesezeichen in Dokumenten
- Text-Exportoptionen hinzugefügt
- Kann passwortgeschützte Dateien öffnen
- Kann die Metadaten von Dokumenten und andere Informationen anzeigen.
- Kann Polybios.ext beim Beenden auf Amiga-kompatiblen Geräten aus dem Speicher löschen.
- Vollbildmodus hinzugefügt
- Kompatibler mit PDF-Dateien, dank Endianess-Fixes in Polybios.
- Das Logo bleibt sichtbar, wenn das Programm eine Datei nicht lädt.
- Option "Zurückspringen" zum Wechseln zwischen der aktuellen und der zuvor angezeigten Seite
Weitere Bezugsquellen:
- http://os4depot.net/index.php?function=showfile&file=graphics/viewer/rnopdf.lha
- http://aminet.net/search?query=RNOPDF
