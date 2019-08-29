Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41435
Location: Übersee
Posted: 29.08.2019 - 18:38 Post subject: Metro Siege - neues Beat-em-up für ECS/OCS Amiga
Die Jungs von PixelGlas welche schon das hervorragende Worthy hervorgebracht haben, arbeiten aktuell an einem Beat-em-up für Classic Amigas.
Bis auf ein paar Screenschots gibt es aktuell noch nicht sehr viele Infos. Das Spiel soll aber auf einem OCS/ECS Amiga ab 1 MB RAM flüssig laufen. Das Spiel soll bei Fertigstellung käuflich als Boxed Version erscheinen.
