Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41432
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 29.08.2019 - 17:34 Post subject: Amiga Future 139 deutsch ausverkauft
Die deutsche Ausgabe der Amiga Future #139 ist ab sofort ausverkauft.
Das Heft ist ab sofort nur noch als PDF in unserem Onlineshop erhältlich.
Die CoverCD ist weiterhin verfügbar.
An alle Sammler: Es wird in nächster öfters vorkommen das deutsche Amiga
Future Ausgaben relativ früh ausverkauft sind. Das wird solange so bleiben
und sich auch vestärken, bis wir eine höhere Auflage finanzieren können.
Sammler sollten deswegen möglichst früh die Amiga Future bestellen oder direkt
ein Abo abschließen.
https://www.amigafuture.de
http://www.amigashop.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
