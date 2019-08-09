Vesalia RESHOOT R

Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41416
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 17.08.2019 - 11:27    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Quake II Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Mageslayer Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Disney's Hercules Action Game Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Drilling Billy Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Armored Fist 2 Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Need for Speed II - Special Edition Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Industriegigant, Der: Expansion Set Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Dungeon Keeper: The Deeper Dungeons Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Daytona USA: Championship Circuit Edition Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Worms 2 Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Dreams to Reality Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Virus (1997 Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Galapagos: Mendel's Escape Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Speedboat Attack Power Play 12/97     13.08.2019
Dragon Ninja ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Space Spuds ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Paste-Man Pat ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Australo Piticus Mechanicus ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
King's Valley II ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Cosmic Pirate ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Quizmaster ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Maria's Xmas Box! ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
PT-109 ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Armageddon Man, The ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Jeanne d' Arc ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Jordan vs. Bird ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
T.K.O. ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Computer Maniacs Diary 1989 ASM 3/89     11.08.2019
Biosys PC Player 3/99     10.08.2019
Quake II PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Buichi Terasawa's Takeru: Letter of the Law PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Journeyman Project 3, The: Legacy of Time PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Close Combat: Die Brücke von Arnheim PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
War Wind II: Die Invasion PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Lords of Magic PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
F-22 Raptor PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Flight Unlimited II PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
3. Millennium, Das PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Wing Commander Prophecy PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Frogger (1997) PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
G-Police PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Test Drive 4 PC Joker 2/98     10.08.2019
Microsoft Combat Flight Simulator: 2. Weltkrieg: Kriegsschauplatz Europa PC Joker 12/98     09.08.2019
Jane's Combat Simulations: IAF - Israeli Air Force PC Joker 12/98     09.08.2019
Titanic: Challenge of Discovery PC Joker 12/98     09.08.2019
Delta Force PC Joker 12/98     09.08.2019
Skullcaps PC Joker 12/98     09.08.2019
Philip Jose Farmer's Riverworld PC Joker 12/98     09.08.2019
Caesar III PC Joker 12/98     09.08.2019
Railroad Tycoon II PC Joker 1/99     09.08.2019
Warhammer 40.000: Chaos Gate PC Joker 1/99     09.08.2019
Wargasm PC Joker 1/99     09.08.2019
Playstation Magazine 11/95     09.08.2019
EGM² 3/96     09.08.2019
Edge 4/96     09.08.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
