AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41416
Location: Übersee
Posted: 17.08.2019 - 11:27 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
BattleShips II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Werner Flaschbier - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Pucman Worlds - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
BattleShips II - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1997
BattleShips II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Silhouette - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Silhouette - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Silhouette - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
BattleShips II - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Tor Jansson - Update the artist page
Patrik Jansson - Update the artist page
Cat & Mouse - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Cat & Mouse - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
AndrÃ© WÃ¼thrich (Wuethrich) - Update the artist page
Brian The Lion - Update the Game map comments - CD32 - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 1 Game map picture - CD32 - 1994
Joachim Mertens - Update the artist page
Martyn R. Chudley - Update the artist page
Alpha Flight (AFL) - Update the publisher page
Peter Johnson - Update the artist page
Troy A. Miles - Update the artist page
Stefan Boberg (Antiaction/Defjam) - Update the artist page
Rafael Lima (Shatterhand) - Update the artist page
Richard Garriott (Lord British) - Update the artist page
Galaxy Fight: The Incredible Space Fight / Galaxy Fight - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Mortal Kombat II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Galaxy Fight: The Incredible Space Fight / Galaxy Fight - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Galaxy Fight: The Incredible Space Fight / Galaxy Fight - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Galaxy Fight: The Incredible Space Fight / Galaxy Fight - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Galaxy Fight: The Incredible Space Fight / Galaxy Fight - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
RONO - Update the publisher page
DoubleByte - Update the publisher page
DoubleByte - Update the developer page
Bob Armour - Update the artist page
Cameron Sheppard - Update the artist page
Dave Leitch (David Leitch) - Update the artist page
Mortal Kombat II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mortal Kombat II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Brian The Lion - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - 1994
Richard Garriott (Lord British) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Fergus McGovern - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Fergus McGovern - Update the artist page
Gary Liddon - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Carl Muller - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Nick Pelling (Orlando M. Pilchard) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jez San (Jeremy San) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jez San (Jeremy San) - Update the artist page
Cameron Sheppard - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Carl Muller - Update the artist page
Zeus (Switzerland) - Update the developer page
Zeus (Spain) - Update the developer page
Zeus: The Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Zeus: The Game - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Richard M. Holmes (Snake/Zeus^sBC) - Update the artist page
Crazy/Zeus^Escape^Piranhas - Update the artist page
Sledge/Zeus^Zenith^Vega - Update the artist page
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
