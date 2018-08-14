Trap Runner Boxed Ve Vesalia

FFmpeg 4.2 "Ada" verfügbar

 
HelmutH
AFF Profi
AFF Profi


Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 3104
Location: 46047 Oberhausen

   germany
14.08.2019 - 20:33    Post subject: FFmpeg 4.2 "Ada" verfügbar
14.08.2018 FFmpeg 4.2 "Ada", ist ab sofort verfügbar

Seit dem 04.08.2019 ist eine neue Hauptversion von FFmpeg, verfügbar!
Einige der Highlights aus der 4.2 "Ada" Version:

- tpad-filter
- AV1-Dekodierungsunterstützung durch libdav1d
- Dedot-Filter
- chromashift- und rgbashift-Filter
- Freezedetektorfilter
- truehd_core bitstream Filter
- dhav demuxer
- PCM-DVD-Encoder
- GIF-Parser
- vividas demuxer
- hymt decoder
- anlmdn filter
- Maskenfilter
- hcom demuxer und decoder
- ARBC-Decoder
- libaribb24-basierte ARIB STD-B24 Beschriftungsunterstützung (Profile A und C)
- Unterstützung der Dekodierung von HEVC 4:4:4 Inhalten in nvdec und cuviddec
- libndi-newtek entfernt
- agm-decoder
- KUX Demuxer
- AV1 Frame Split Bitstream Filter für Einzelbilder
- lscr-dekodierer
- Lagfun-Filter
- asoftclip-Filter
- Unterstützung der Dekodierung von HEVC 4:4:4 Inhalten in vdpau
- Farbhaltefilter
- xmedian Filter
- asr-Filter
- raumbezogene Multimedia-Filter anzeigen
- VP4 Videodecoder
- IFV Demuxer
- Derain-Filter
- Deesser-Filter
- mov muxer schreibt Tracks mit nicht spezifizierter Sprache statt standardmäßig Englisch.
- Unterstützung für die Verwendung von clang zur Kompilierung von CUDA-Kerneln hinzugefügt

http://www.ffmpeg.org/
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
