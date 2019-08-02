User
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41374
Location: Übersee
Posted: 10.08.2019 - 13:11 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Microsoft Combat Flight Simulator: 2. Weltkrieg: Kriegsschauplatz Europa
PC Joker 12/98 09.08.2019
Jane's Combat Simulations: IAF - Israeli Air Force
PC Joker 12/98 09.08.2019
Titanic: Challenge of Discovery
PC Joker 12/98 09.08.2019
Delta Force
PC Joker 12/98 09.08.2019
Skullcaps
PC Joker 12/98 09.08.2019
Philip Jose Farmer's Riverworld
PC Joker 12/98 09.08.2019
Caesar III
PC Joker 12/98 09.08.2019
Railroad Tycoon II
PC Joker 1/99 09.08.2019
Warhammer 40.000: Chaos Gate
PC Joker 1/99 09.08.2019
Wargasm
PC Joker 1/99 09.08.2019
Playstation Magazine 11/95
09.08.2019
EGM² 3/96
09.08.2019
Edge 4/96
09.08.2019
Pinball Dreams
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Alien 3
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Mortal Kombat
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Mortal Kombat
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Goal! (Game Boy)
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Flintstones, The (MD)
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Ivan 'Ironman' Stewart's Super Off Road
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
California Games II
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Blue and the Gray, The
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Strider II
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Wayne's World
ASM 12/93 07.08.2019
Return of the Phantom
ASM 1/94 07.08.2019
Iron Helix
ASM 1/94 07.08.2019
Kult-System: Commodore PET 2001 / CBM 2001
04.08.2019
Terminator 2: Judgment Day - Chess Wars
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Gateway II: Homeworld
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Kingmaker: The Quest for the Crown
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
K. H. Rummenigge's Player Manager
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Diggers
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Jurassic Park (MD)
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Wall Street Manager
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Overdrive
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Qwak
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Garfield Labyrinth
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Digger
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Forgotten Castle: The Awakening
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Magician's Castle
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
Mortal Kombat
ASM 12/93 02.08.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
You
cannot
post new topics in this forum
You
cannot
reply to topics in this forum
You
cannot
edit your posts in this forum
You
cannot
delete your posts in this forum
You
cannot
vote in polls in this forum
