|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41374
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 10.08.2019 - 13:11 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
|
|
|
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Fergus McGovern - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Fergus McGovern - Update the artist page
Gary Liddon - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Richard Garriott (Lord British) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Carl Muller - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Nick Pelling (Orlando M. Pilchard) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jez San (Jeremy San) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jez San (Jeremy San) - Update the artist page
Cameron Sheppard - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Cameron Sheppard - Update the artist page
Carl Muller - Update the artist page
Zeus (Switzerland) - Update the developer page
Zeus (Spain) - Update the developer page
Zeus: The Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Zeus: The Game - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Richard M. Holmes (Snake/Zeus^sBC) - Update the artist page
Crazy/Zeus^Escape^Piranhas - Update the artist page
Sledge/Zeus^Zenith^Vega - Update the artist page
Sexy 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sexy 2 - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sexy 2 - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sexy 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sexy 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sexy 2 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
DoubleByte - Update the developer page
DoubleByte - Update the publisher page
DoubleByte - Create one new publisher page
Wiz 'n' Liz - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Total Eclipse - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Thunderhawk AH-73M - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ranx: The Video Game - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ranx: The Video Game - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Genesia - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Elvira: The Arcade Game - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bundesliga Manager Hattrick - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Erbe, Das - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rasende Reporter, Der - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bundesliga Manager Hattrick Supporter - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
D/Generation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1993
D/Generation - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1993
D/Generation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1993
Approach Trainer - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
All Dogs Go To Heaven - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
All Dogs Go To Heaven - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: The Arcade Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Genesia - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Action Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Wiz 'n' Liz - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Total Eclipse - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Thunderhawk AH-73M - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rolling Ronny: The Errand-Boy - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ranx: The Video Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ranx: The Video Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
P.P. Hammer And His Pneumatic Weapon - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
James Pond: Underwater Agent / Guppie - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Final Command - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Final Command - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
F17 Challenge / F1 Challenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Top Tilers - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Top Tilers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Top Tilers - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Top Tilers - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Alberto Sgaggero (BCO) - Update the artist page
Top Tilers - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Top Tilers - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum