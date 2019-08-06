Vesalia RESHOOT R

AfA One v1.0: System RTG basiert auf AfA-OS 4.8, setzt eine (nicht enthaltene) OS 3.9 BB4 Istallation voraus.

Test Video Installation AfA One
AfA One v.10:
Download

Anforderungen:

- AMIGA mit echter FPU/CPU 060
- RTG Video Karte (nicht getestet)
- WinUAE FPU/CPU 020/030/040+JIT 256RAM UAE Zorro III 256 MB RAM
- Minimum 2GB auf der Festplatte frei
- Initialisierte HD/HardFile Formatierung mit dem SFS/PFS Dateisystem
- Vollständige Installation von OS3.9 + BB1/BB2 (Update ROM) /BB3/BB4
- Bei installiertem OS 3.9, löscht den gesamten INhalt der SYS:WBStartup
- Bei installiertem OS 3.9, löscht SYS:Utilities/Amplifer

- Kopiert den gesamten Inhalt des Hardfile "AfA One.hdf" nach HD OS 3.9 und überschreibt alles (verwendet ein schnelles System)

- Installiert den MUI Key
- Kopiert die Datei Kickstart 3.1 (Benennt "KickStart31" um) nach SYS:Devs/Kickstarts/ (Dadurch werden die Fenster aus dem Workbench-Bildschirm verschoben)
- Konfiguriert WinUAE mit maximaler Leistung. Verwendet die im Archiv (.uae) enthaltenen Konfigurationsdateien, und ändert nur die Pfade.

Wenn WHDLoad ist installiert, es muss nur der KickStart kopiert werden.

Gute Installation :great

Englische News verfasst von: AMIGASYSTEM
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
