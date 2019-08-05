Posted: 05.08.2019 - 10:02 Post subject: Neuer USB-Maus-Adapter
Basierend auf dem freien SmallyMouse2 Projekt( https://github.com/simoninns/SmallyMouse2 ) kann aktuell auf Lotharekts Website ein Mausadapter vorbestellt werden, mit dem es möglich ist kabellose USB-Mäuse am Amiga zu betreiben.
Der Preis für den Mausadapter wird 18,50 zuzüglich Versandkosten betragen.
