AndreasM
Posted: 03.08.2019 - 12:00 Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jan Vedral Screenshot13.jpeg (Screenshots) 532 KB / Aug 02 2019
Anbjorn Myren Runaway_1.11.lha (Games/Misc) 9 MB / Aug 02 2019
Szilárd Biró EasyRPG_Player_0.6.1.lha (Games/Role) 6 MB / Aug 01 2019
jPV^RNO RNOTags_1.0.lha (Audio/Editor) 2 MB / Aug 01 2019
Alfonso Ranieri, Stefan Haubenthal NoCapsLock_1.4.lha (System/Ambient/Commoditie) 46 KB / Jul 29 2019
Steven Vos OrangeFTPd_1.2.lha (Network/FTP) 35 KB / Jul 28 2019
Jedi Screenshot12.jpeg (Screenshots) 367 KB / Jul 27 2019
Jacek Piszczek iris_beta62.lha (Email) 20 MB / Jul 26 2019
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
