Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41332
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 03.08.2019 - 12:00    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Terminator 2: Judgment Day - Chess Wars ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Gateway II: Homeworld ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Kingmaker: The Quest for the Crown ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
K. H. Rummenigge's Player Manager ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Diggers ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Jurassic Park (MD) ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Wall Street Manager ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Overdrive ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Qwak ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Garfield Labyrinth ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Digger ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Forgotten Castle: The Awakening ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Magician's Castle ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
Mortal Kombat ASM 12/93     02.08.2019
GO64! 3/97 Erstausgabe     29.07.2019
GO64! 4/97     29.07.2019
Cover: Steel Ranger     29.07.2019
Burntime ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
TFX: Tactical Fighter Experiment ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Starlord ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Sim Farm: Der geniale Sim City Ableger ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Jurassic Park ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Dark Sun: Shattered Lands ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Kasparov's Gambit ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Executioner ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Wiz'n'Liz: The Frantic Wabbit Wescue ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Wing Commander Academy ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition ASM 12/93     29.07.2019
Hollywood Monsters Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Quake Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Afterlife: Chaos im Jenseits Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Back to Baghdad Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Battleground 3: Waterloo Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Battle Race Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Santa Fe Mysteries: The Elk Moon Murder Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Mortimer and the Riddles of the Medallion Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Daley Thompson's Olympischer Zehnkampf Decathlon Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Gene Machine: Ein phantastisches Grafikadventure Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Synnergist Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
HIND: The Russian Combat Helicopter Simulation Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Frank Thomas Big Hurt Baseball Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Kick Off 96 Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
Greg Norman Ultimate Challenge Golf Power Play 9/96     27.07.2019
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
