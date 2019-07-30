|
Author
Message
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 3093
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 30.07.2019 - 19:44 Post subject: A1200+: Neuimplementierung des Amiga 1200 Boards
30.07.2019 A1200+: Neuimplementierung des Amiga 1200 Boards
http://www.amigaclub.be/projects/amiga1200plus
Bei diesem Projekt handelt es sich um eine Neuimplementierung des Amiga 1200 Boards aus den Schaltplänen.
Jeroen Vandezande hat einige Änderungen und Verbesserungen an den Originalplänen vorgenommen.
Spezifikationen zum Board findet Ihr auf der Webseite.
