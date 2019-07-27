|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 3091
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|Posted: 27.07.2019 - 17:53 Post subject: Hollywood Anwendung: RNOInfoScreen 1.7 erschienen
27.07.2019 RNOInfoScreen 1.7 erschienen
http://aminet.net/package/mus/play/RNOInfoScreen
jPV hat eine neue Version von RNOInfoScreen mit diesen Änderungen fertig gestellt:
- Eingebettete Bilder in MP3-Dateien werden nun mit allen ID3v2.x-Tags angezeigt,
- Unterstützung für RNORadio hinzugefügt.
