Posted: 27.07.2019 - 14:34 Post subject: Youtube: Interview mit Markus Tillmann Teil 2
Unter dem Link findet ihr ein Youtube-Video mit Markus Tillmann - Veranstalter Amiga 30,32,34 in Neuss.
Teil 2: Der Weg zur Amiga 30 (Ersten Veranstaltung)
http://www.youtu.be/Ca8aa8uxL8w
Über die Amiga34:
Die Amiga34 ist eine Amiga-Veranstaltung die am 12. und 13. Oktober 2019 im Rheinische Landestheater Neuss nun zum dritten mal stattfindet.
Nachdem die AMIGA in Neuss die letzten zweimal komplett ausverkauft war und viele User keine Möglichkeit mehr hatten die Messe zu besuchen, findet sie dieses Jahr an zwei Tagen statt.
Trotzdem empfehlen wir jedem sich möglichst früh ein Ticket für die Veranstaltung zu sichern. Außerdem sollte man sich rechtzeitig um eine Übernachtungsmöglichkeit kümmern.
http://www.amiga34.de
