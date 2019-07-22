Vesalia RESHOOT R

Amiga Future

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41310
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 27.07.2019 - 09:09    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com Quote


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

EF2000 TFX Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Total Distortion Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Trophy Bass Fishing Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Welcome to the Future Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Midway's Greatest Arcade Hits Volume 1 Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Zoop Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Caribbean Disaster Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Cadillacs and Dinosaurs: The Second Cataclysm Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Aliens: A Comic Book Adventure Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Alien Odyssey Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Advanced Civilization Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Disciples of Steel Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Dschungelbuch, Das (1995) Power Play 1/96     24.07.2019
Demolition Construction Set ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Enclave ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Challenger ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Jupiter Probe ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Bug-Byte Compilation, The ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
City Defence ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Sqij! ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Slap Fight ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Tube, The ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Kick Boxing ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Tennis (NES) ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
California Games ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Twin Tornado ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
Twenty Golden Oldies ASM 10/87     22.07.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
