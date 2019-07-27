|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41310
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 27.07.2019 - 09:09 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Club & Country - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Krisalis / Chrysalis - Update the publisher page
Neil Adamson - Update the artist page
Arabian Nights / Sinbad Jnr. - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Arabian Nights / Sinbad Jnr. - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Arabian Nights / Sinbad Jnr. - Update the Disk scan comments - CD32 - 1993
Rob Hill - Update the artist page
Oberon 69 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hammer Boy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Astro Marine Corps (A.M.C.) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
ZoltÃ¡n Vegh - Update the artist page
Club Football: The Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Club Football: The Manager - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
B.O.M.S / BOMS - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
B.O.M.S / BOMS - Update the publisher page
Teque London - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Teque London - Update the artist page
Kevin Toms - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Kevin Toms - Update the artist page
Club & Country - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Mitch Phillips - Update the artist page
Pit-Fighter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pit-Fighter - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pit-Fighter - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pit-Fighter - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pit-Fighter - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Robert Healy (Bobby Healy) - Upload 3 Artist photo pictures
John McCann - Update the artist page
Jonathan Broggy - Update the artist page
European Football Champ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
European Football Champ - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
BadLands - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1994
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Crazy Football: Crazy Sports Series - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Crazy Football: Crazy Sports Series - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Brutal Sports Series: Football / Beast Ball / Brutal Football: Brutal Sports Series - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Revelation! - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Revelation! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magiczna Kostka - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Toobin' - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Toobin' - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Toobin' - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Magic-Rub - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cubulus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cubulus - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
