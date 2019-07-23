|
|Posted: 26.07.2019 - 18:58 Post subject: Scene World: Video Interview mit Wolfgang Back (EN)
Wolfgang Back ist seit der ersten Stunde und der Geburt der Computer ein Pionier der Computerjournalisten.
In seiner englischen Version des Interviews spricht Wolfgang Back über seine ganze Geschichte als Journalist und darüber, wie er zum Pionier und zur bekannten journalistischen Persönlichkeit geworden ist, die er heute ist.
https://sceneworld.org/blog/2019/07/23/video-interview-with-wolfgang-back-(english-version)/
