|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41291
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 26.07.2019 - 18:56 Post subject: MorphOS: Iris Beta 62
|
|
|
Iris beta 62 kann bei iris-morphos.com heruntergeladen werden
Neue Funktionen:
- Weiterleitung von Nachrichten als Anhänge implementiert
- Schöne Ordnersymbole, Symbole für fehlgeschlagene / Entwürfe im ausgehenden Ordner
- Ordnereinstellungen (zugänglich über das Menü)
- Es ist jetzt möglich, IMAP-Ordner zu erstellen und zu löschen
- Der Status "Geschlossen" eines Ordnerbaums ist jetzt serialisiert
https://iris-morphos.com/iris.lha
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum