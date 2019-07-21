|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41273
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 21.07.2019 - 15:14 Post subject: NetSurf 3.9 Webbrowser veröffentlicht
NetSurf 3.9 bietet Unterstützung für CSS-Medienabfragen (Stufe 4) und Verbesserungen beim Umgang mit JavaScript.
Ebenfalls enthalten sind viele Bugfixes und Verbesserungen.
Download für AmigaOS 4: https://www.netsurf-browser.org/downloads/amiga/
Download BETA für AmigaOS 3.5+: http://aminet.net/package/comm/www/netsurf_os3
(Überprüft die Version vor dem Herunterladen, da sie gerade erst hochgeladen wird)
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
