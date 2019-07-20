|
|Posted: 20.07.2019 - 17:11 Post subject: Vampire: GOLD2.12 Vorabversion
|
|
|
Hier ist das GOLD2.12 Vorabversion 1 APOLLO Core Update für die Vampire V600 / V500 V2(+).
Ihr benötigt einen USB Blaster um den Release Candidate Core in die Vampire zu laden.
Das Apollo-Team haftet nicht für Probleme, Ausfälle oder Datenverlust. Bitte beachtet, dass Ihr auf eigenes Risiko aktualisiert.
Die neue vampiregfx.card wird benötigt. Kopiert diese in den LIBS:Picasso96/ -Ordner.
[GOLD2.12RC1] (20.07.2019)
* Neue 15/16bits RTG Modis (R5G5B5PC, B8G8R8A8)
* HW Maus Verbesserungen (Sprite Bereichsgröße, x/y-Position Koordinaten)
* Neues minimalistisches Boot-Bild mit Ton
* SLOW CPU wenn PC im Chipmem & Rangermem (auto Turtle, wählt "ExpChip" mit WHDLoad)
* Verbesserte Turtle Mode Kompatibilität
* Schnelleres schreiben in 32bit für IDE
* Verbessertes Neustarten, wenn MAPROM verwendet wird
* EmuTOS ROM auf 0.9.11 aktualisiert
* VampireSupport 40.30
https://usercontent.irccloud-cdn.com/file/3Z22TqS2/Gold2.12RC1x10.zip
http://www.apollo-core.com/knowledge.php?b=1¬e=21947
|
|
|
