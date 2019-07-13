User
Amiga Future Forum Index
->
News deutsch
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41259
Location: Übersee
Posted: 20.07.2019 - 09:07 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Perfect Dark (GBC)
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Microsoft Puzzle Collection Entertainment Pack
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Disney's Donald Duck: Goin' Quackers
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Disney's Dinosaur
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Trick Boarder
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Puzzled (GBC)
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Maestromusic, The
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Dino Crisis
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Army Men: Air Tactics
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Valkyrie Profile
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Giant Gram 2000: All-Japan Pro Wrestling 3
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Ultimate Fighting Championship
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Danger Girl
Video Games 11/2000 18.07.2019
Amiga Future Nr. 139
15.07.2019
Asterix and the Power of the Gods
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Pitfall: Das Maya-Abenteuer
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
NBA Jam - T.E. Tournament Edition
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Knuckles Chaotix
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Stone Racers
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Sonic Drift 2
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Super Columns
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
James Pond 3: Operation Starfish
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Animaniacs
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Turbo Toons
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Dirt Racer
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Metal Warriors
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
König der Löwen (GB+NES)
Mega Fun 6/95 15.07.2019
Virtua Racing Deluxe
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
Star Wars Arcade
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
Afterburner
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
Doom
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
Space Harrier
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
Erben des Throns, Die
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
F-19 Stealth Fighter
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
Turrican II: The Final Fight
Play Time 2/95 13.07.2019
Big Bang
PC Joker 3/2000 13.07.2019
Slave Zero
PC Joker 3/2000 13.07.2019
Invictus: In the Shadow of Olympus
PC Joker 3/2000 13.07.2019
Herzog Zwei
Play Time 6/91 13.07.2019
Super Cars II
Play Time 6/91 13.07.2019
Warlock: The Avenger
Play Time 6/91 13.07.2019
Midwinter II: Flames of Freedom
Play Time 6/91 13.07.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
