AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41259
Location: Übersee
Posted: 20.07.2019 - 09:07 Post subject: WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Strikefleet - [new] - (Electronic Arts) done by Asman - Info
Pacman 87 - [new] - (Steve Jacobs & Jim Boyd) done by Asman - Info
Last Soldier - [new] - (Mirage) done by Asman - Info
Forest Dumb Forever - [new] - (L.K. Avalon) done by Asman - Info
Atlantyda - [new] - (Twin Spark Soft) done by Asman - Info
The Blues Brothers - [fixed] - (Titus) fixed 68000 compatibility - Info
Pinball Dreams - [fixed] - (Digital Illusions) install script corrected - Info
Xenon 2 - [updated] - (Bitmap Brothers) reduced chipmem to $80000, fixed another prefetch issue for 2 versions - Info
Pinball Dreams - [improved] - (Digital Illusions) joypad controls added, introduction skippable, quits on 68000 - Info
Cadaver Demo Level - [improved] - (Bitmap Brothers) adapted for WHDLoad v17, changed Custom options - Info
The Blues Brothers - [fixed] - (Titus) no longer exit when pressing 2nd button on a non-joypad - Info
Rubicon - [fixed] - (21st Century) corrected joypad/joystick auto-detection - Info
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Quelle: WHDLoad
URL der Quelle: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
