Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Posted: 20.07.2019 - 09:07 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Toobin' - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Toobin' - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Toobin' - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Magic-Rub - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cubulus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cubulus - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Revelation! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magiczna Kostka - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Gem'X - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gem'X - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Daniel Lulkowski - Update the artist page
Tomasz Piasta (Tomek Piasta) - Update the artist page
Przemysław Styka (Przemek Styka) - Update the artist page
EXE - Update the publisher page
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dean Lester - Update the artist page
Dean Lester - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wild Cup Soccer / Brutal Sports Soccer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wild Cup Soccer / Brutal Sports Soccer - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Fatima Whitbread - Create one new artist page
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Teque London - Update the artist page
Shadowlands - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadowlands - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadowlands - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadowlands - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadowlands - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Wild Cup Soccer / Brutal Sports Soccer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Teque London - Update the developer page
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End - Upload 12 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Teque London - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Shadoworlds / ShadowWorlds - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadoworlds / ShadowWorlds - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadoworlds / ShadowWorlds - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Teque London - Create one new developer page
Teque - Update the developer page
Shadoworlds / ShadowWorlds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Shadoworlds / ShadowWorlds - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Center Court Tennis / Center Court - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Center Court 2 / Center Court Tennis 2 - Update the game page - AGA - 2016
Blitz Tennis / Andre Agassi Tennis / Center Court Tennis 97 / Center Court 97 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Alien Breed: Tower Assault - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Simulman 03: Nel Regno Di Doors - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Simulman 03: Nel Regno Di Doors - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Simulman 03: Nel Regno Di Doors - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Simulman 03: Nel Regno Di Doors - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Simulman 03: Nel Regno Di Doors - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Short Grey, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Accrosoft - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Short Grey, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Roadkill - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Roadkill - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Roadkill - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Roadkill - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Roadkill - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Roadkill - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Blitz Tennis / Andre Agassi Tennis / Center Court Tennis 97 / Center Court 97 - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
