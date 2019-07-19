|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41243
Location: Übersee
Posted: 19.07.2019 - 16:09 Post subject: BBSindex LiveStream heute mit Markus Tillmann (Amiga34)
Der zweite BBSindex LiveStream führt die Interview-Serie mit Markus Tillmann, Veranstalter der Amiga 34, mit Teil 2 weiter. Ebenso gibt es Teil 2 des Hardwareupgrades der BlackICE BBS. Weitere aktuelle Themen aus der BBS und Retro-Szene erwarten dich ebenfalls!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOSwMxAYuyIBCExKAaF4cQ/live
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
