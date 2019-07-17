|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41238
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 17.07.2019 - 18:39 Post subject: Kultmags: Dos-Trend & Amiga Play
|
|
|
Klaus Sommer schreibt:
Markus konnte wieder ein paar fehlende Dos-Trend Ausgaben auftreiben und hat diese für uns gescannt. Ebenso konnte er zwei weitere Disketten sichern, welche ihr hier nun ebenfalls beziehen könnt.
Hinzufügt wurden soeben folgende vier Ausgaben:
- Dos-Trend 1991-05..06
- Dos-Trend 1991-10..11
- Dos-Trend 1992-02..03
- Dos-Trend 1992-04..05
...und folgende zwei Disketten-Images:
- Dos-Trend 1991-01..02
- Dos-Trend 1991-08..09
Ebenfalls wurden mir vor ein paar Wochen die gescannten Seite der Amiga Play 1994-01 zugesendet. Ich habe diese digital nachbearbeitet und zu einem PDF geschnürrt, welches ab sofort hier ebenfalls verfügbar ist.
Viel Spaß mit den neuen Ausgaben und Danke an die Scanner!
http://www.kultmags.com
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum