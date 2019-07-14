Rhythmus-Sprung im Zylinder: Yoomp! 64 (C64 / RetroToday #31)
Ein Zylinder, ein Ball und ganz viel Rhytmus - das sind die Zutaten für "Yoomp! 64". Im Takt der Musik springen wir mit einem Ball ganz im Stil des Klassikers Trailblazer einen Zylinder entlang, immer darauf bedacht, nicht abzustürzen. Dabei unterstützen und behindern und diverse Sonderfelder.
