Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41228
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 13.07.2019 - 17:00    Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage


Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Capucin Screenshot10.jpeg (Screenshots) 807 KB / Jul 12 2019
Marcus Sackrow Leu_0.07.lha (Office/Spreadsheet) 8 MB / Jul 09 2019
Stefan Haubenthal Less_551.lha (Development/GeekGadgets) 542 KB / Jul 09 2019
Stefan Haubenthal Deark_1.5.1.lha (Files/Archive) 1 MB / Jul 09 2019
Halvadjian Georges PerfectPaintWIPFull160808.lha (Graphics/Draw) 7 MB / Jul 09 2019
Tomasz Kaczanowski NewsCoaster_1.64p1.lha (Communication) 629 KB / Jul 09 2019
Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_25.51.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 08 2019
J.C. Herran Martin Screenshot9.jpeg (Screenshots) 648 KB / Jul 08 2019
Macmini_G4_1.JPG (Hardware/Macmini_G4) 156 KB / Jul 08 2019
X5000.JPG (Hardware/X5000) 675 KB / Jul 07 2019
[url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Hardware/EFIKA 5200B/Efika_4.png][/url] Efika_4.JPG (Hardware/EFIKA+5200B) 233 KB / Jul 07 2019
[url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Hardware/EFIKA 5200B/Efika_3.png][/url] Efika_3.JPG (Hardware/EFIKA+5200B) 285 KB / Jul 07 2019
[url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Hardware/EFIKA 5200B/Efika_2.png][/url] Efika_2.JPG (Hardware/EFIKA+5200B) 86 KB / Jul 07 2019
[url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Hardware/EFIKA 5200B/Efika_1.png][/url] Efika_1.JPG (Hardware/EFIKA+5200B) 80 KB / Jul 07 2019
Powerbook_G4_1.JPG (Hardware/PowerBook_G4) 292 KB / Jul 07 2019
iMac_G5_Geit.JPG (Hardware/iMac_G5) 103 KB / Jul 07 2019
[url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Hardware/EFIKA 5200B/Efika_5.png][/url] Efika_5.JPG (Hardware/EFIKA+5200B) 130 KB / Jul 07 2019
iBook_G4.JPG (Hardware/iBook_G4) 91 KB / Jul 07 2019
Ilkka Lehtoranta SDL_Lopan_10.lha (Games/Think) 391 KB / Jul 07 2019
Otti Otti_NewDrawer.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 2 MB / Jul 07 2019
Pawel Stefanski F1-Spirit.lha (Games/Race) 23 MB / Jul 07 2019
Fabrizio Bartoloni LPairs_1.0.3.lha (Games/Think) 411 KB / Jul 07 2019
Nicolas Sallin [url=http://www.morphos-storage.net/Games/Shoot 2D/Noiz2sa_0.51.jpg][/url] Noiz2sa_0.51.lha (Games/Shoot+2D) 8 MB / Jul 07 2019
Ilkka Lehtoranta Quadromania_0.2.lha (Games/Think) 297 KB / Jul 07 2019
La Sekta 2Pairs2Furious.lha (Games/Think) 5 MB / Jul 07 2019
Herbert Klackl LMarbles_1.0.7.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Jul 07 2019
Fabrizio Bartoloni NuclearChess_1.0.lha (Games/Think) 1 MB / Jul 07 2019
Nicolas Ramz RAW_0.1.0.lha (Games/Action) 180 KB / Jul 07 2019
Lagos Nagy TuxPuck_0.8.2.lha (Games/Action) 545 KB / Jul 07 2019
BatteMan PowerBook_QWERTY.keymap (Devices/Keyboard) 5 KB / Jul 06 2019
JuLieN Mac109_FR.lha (Devices/Keyboard) 84 KB / Jul 06 2019
BatteMan PowerBook_AZERTY.keymap (Devices/Keyboard) 5 KB / Jul 06 2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
