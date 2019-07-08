RESHOOT R Trap Runner Boxed Ve

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

 
Post new topicReply to topic Amiga Future Forum Index -> News deutsch
Author Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Amiga Future Chefredaktion


Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41228
Location: Übersee

   germany
PostPosted: 13.07.2019 - 17:00    Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com


Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Burning Soldier Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Soccer Kid Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Way of the Warrior Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
World Cup Golf Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Battle Chess Enhanced CD ROM Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Syndicate Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Theme Park Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Earthworm Jim Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Shining Force CD Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Supreme Warrior Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Kids on Site Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Stargate Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Daffy Duck in Hollywood Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
Street Racer Video Games 5/95     08.07.2019
____________________

News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle: Kultboy
URL der Quelle: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
