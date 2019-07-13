|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41228
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 13.07.2019 - 17:00 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Short Grey, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Accrosoft - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Short Grey, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Roadkill - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Roadkill - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Roadkill - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Roadkill - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Roadkill - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Roadkill - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Blitz Tennis / Andre Agassi Tennis / Center Court Tennis 97 / Center Court 97 - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Blitz Tennis / Andre Agassi Tennis / Center Court Tennis 97 / Center Court 97 - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Blitz Tennis / Andre Agassi Tennis / Center Court Tennis 97 / Center Court 97 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Blitz Tennis / Andre Agassi Tennis / Center Court Tennis 97 / Center Court 97 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1997
Guardian / Sibwing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Guardian / Sibwing - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Guardian / Sibwing - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
Guardian / Sibwing - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA - 1994
Gloom Deluxe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, RTG - 1996
Gloom Deluxe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, RTG - 1996
Blair Zuppicich (Sound Mechanix, Baz/ACU^Nukebusters) - Update the artist page
Rodney Smith - Update the artist page
Grant Wallis - Update the artist page
Paul Andrews - Update the artist page
Peter Mulholland (jaycee) - Update the artist page
Simulman 01: Simulman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Simulman 01: Simulman - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Simulman 01: Simulman - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Roadkill - Update the Disk scan comments - CD32 - 1994
Roadkill - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1994
Roadkill - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Future Tank - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Future Tank - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Future Tank - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Fatman: The Caped Consumer - Update the game page - AGA - 1994
Fatman: The Caped Consumer - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1994
Fatman: The Caped Consumer - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1994
Fatman: The Caped Consumer - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Fatman: The Caped Consumer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fatman: The Caped Consumer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fatman: The Caped Consumer - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
LCD Dreams - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Citadel - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Darts Player / Darts 501 / Killer Darts - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Quatro - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
C. Ramsey - Update the artist page
Dominic Ramsey - Update the artist page
Return Of Dr. Strange, The / Dr. Strange 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Scavenger (Ben Wright) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Ork Attack: The Return - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Santa & Rudolph Do Christmas! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tracker Hero - Update the game page - AGA - 2010
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Worms: The Director's Cut - Update the game page - AGA - 1997
Blitz Bombers - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Cyberdroid - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1993
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS
ADI English: 14/15 Years - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
BreakOut Revolution - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Oliver Michel - Create one new developer page
DropZone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Richard Tunstall - Create one new publisher page
Richard Tunstall - Create one new developer page
Jochen Heizmann (Joe Heizmann) - Update the artist page
Assimilation: Caffeine 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Caffeine Free Diet Shoot'em Up, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
David J. Cruickshank - Update the artist page
Wired Chaos - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
HydroZone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
Teil 2:
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Worms / Total Wormage - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Personal Nightmare - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fugger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Fugger - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Fugger - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Fugger - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Megaroids - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Megaroids - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Megaroids - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Personal Nightmare - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Personal Nightmare - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Personal Nightmare - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Megaroids - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fun School Specials: Merlin's Maths - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fun School Specials: Merlin's Maths - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Great Napoleonic Battles - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Great Napoleonic Battles - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Huckleberry Hound In Hollywood Capers - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gazza II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gazza II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gazza II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gazza II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Tank - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Future Tank - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Future Tank - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Enchanter - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Enchanter - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Enchanter - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
DeathBringer (Spotlight) - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
D.R.A.G.O.N. Force: Where Negotiations End - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Upload 3 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Yuppi's Revenge - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Yuppi's Revenge - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Yuppi's Revenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Arctic Moves - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Worms: The Director's Cut - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1997
Worms: The Director's Cut - Update the Box scan comments - AGA - 1997
Worms: The Director's Cut - Update the Disk scan comments - AGA - 1997
Ampu - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Insectoids From Outer Space - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alien Fish Finger - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Strip Fighter - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2002
Top Tilers - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Alberto Sgaggero - Create one new artist page
Daniele Barbiero - Create one new artist page
Valentina Sgaggero - Create one new artist page
4 Seasons Soft - Create one new developer page
Top Tilers - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Sexy 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Double Byte - Create one new developer page
Sexy 2 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon (Atari ST Conversion) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2018
Last Battle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Strip Fighter - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, RTG - 2002
Fate: Gates Of Dawn - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadoworlds - Upload 9 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon (Atari ST Conversion) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Upload 1 Game map picture - OCS - 1989
Shadoworlds - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Smash - Upload 15 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Action Fighter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Last Duel: Inter Planet War 2012 - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon (Atari ST Conversion) - Upload 92 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2018
Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon (Atari ST Conversion) - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2018
Sinbad And The Throne Of The Falcon / Sinbad Und Der Thron Des Falken - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Formula 1 3D - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
I Play 3D Soccer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Basket Manager, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Simulsports 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
