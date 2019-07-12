|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41210
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 12.07.2019 - 10:55 Post subject: Amiga Future: RESHOOT R Videochat mit den Entwicklern
|
|
|
Mit freundlicher Genehmigung von AmigaBill, haben wir heute auf dem Amiga Future Youtube-Channel einen twitch Videochat mit den Entwicklern von RESHOOT R veröffentlicht.
Der Videochat hat am 28.9.2019 stattgefunden.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRw-VWnRDSw
https://youtube.com/c/AmigaFuture
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum