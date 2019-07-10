|
osz
Amiga Future Redaktion
Joined: 25 Oct 2018
Posts: 91
Location: Oldenburg
Posted: 10.07.2019 - 10:20 Post subject: Deluxe Paint: In C geschriebene Quelldateien verfügbar
Auf GitHub sind die in C geschriebenen Software-Quellen zu DeluxePaint (DPaint) Version 1 aus dem Jahre 1986 veröffentlicht worden. Im Repository liegen außerdem zwei PDF-Dateien: Das Handbuch, sowie die Referenzkarten.
Deluxe Paint GitHub-Repository: https://github.com/DutchmanDavid/DeluxePaint
