|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41192
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 07.07.2019 - 10:41 Post subject: Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
|
|
|
Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BatteMan PowerBook_QWERTY.keymap (Devices/Keyboard) 5 KB / Jul 06 2019
JuLieN Mac109_FR.lha (Devices/Keyboard) 84 KB / Jul 06 2019
BatteMan PowerBook_AZERTY.keymap (Devices/Keyboard) 5 KB / Jul 06 2019
WArMUp WArMUp-Openfirmware_en.pdf (Documentation/Apple) 272 KB / Jul 05 2019
WArMUp WArMUp-Openfirmware_fr.pdf (Documentation/Apple) 337 KB / Jul 05 2019
Stefan Haubenthal Saga_1.93.lha (Games/Strategy) 427 KB / Jul 05 2019
Stefan Haubenthal cc65_2.18.lha (Development/Cross) 13 MB / Jul 05 2019
Patrick Jung Patbest_pack_Plexi.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 7 MB / Jul 04 2019
Patrick Jung Patbest_pack_Ice.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 1 MB / Jul 04 2019
Patrick Jung Patbest_Complement_IceFolders_4.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 366 KB / Jul 04 2019
Patrick Jung Patbest_Complement_IcePack_vol1.lha (System/Ambient/Icons) 693 KB / Jul 04 2019
F.Riffel, P.Kunath DTracker2.lzx (Audio/Players/DeliTracker) 434 KB / Jul 03 2019
F.Riffel, P.Kunath dt234-no-paula.lha (Audio/Players/DeliTracker) 37 KB / Jul 03 2019
Martin Blom AHI-NotePlayer.lha (Audio/Players/DeliTracker) 14 KB / Jul 03 2019
Wickedvinz Delitracker2_MOS.lha (Audio/Players/DeliTracker) 4 KB / Jul 03 2019
F.Riffel, P.Kunath DeliTracker_2.34_update.lha (Audio/Players/DeliTracker) 38 KB / Jul 03 2019
F.Riffel, P.Kunath DeliTracker_2.32.lha (Audio/Players/DeliTracker) 1 MB / Jul 03 2019
Guillaume Roguez Blender_2.61.169.lha (Graphics/3D) 9 MB / Jul 02 2019
Antoine Dubourg Aero_080109.lha (Graphics/Draw) 58 KB / Jul 01 2019
Thomas Igracki SensorsList_1.5.lha (System/Monitoring) 6 KB / Jul 01 2019
Stefan Haubenthal Africa_1.53.lha (Games/Strategy) 335 KB / Jun 28 2019
____________________
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Quelle: MorphOS Storage
URL der Quelle: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum