Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41192
Location: Übersee
Posted: 07.07.2019 - 10:41 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Motocross Madness
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Motocross Madness 2
PC Joker 7/2000 04.07.2019
Hardwar
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Creatures 2
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Eques: Wettlauf der Ritter
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Battle Arena Toshinden 2
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Latex
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Global Domination (1998)
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
3D Railroad Master
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Abyss, The: Incident at Europa
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Buggy
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Microsoft Pinball Arcade
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Enemy Zero
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Ultravixen 2
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Red Baron 3-D
PC Joker 10/98 04.07.2019
Editorial
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Michelin Rally Masters: Race of Champions
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
You Don't Know Jack 3: Abwärts
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Toyota Adrenaline Challenge
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Virtual Skipper
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Jugular Street Luge Racing
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Full Strength Strongman Competition
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Shogun: Total War
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Starship Soldiers
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Starlancer
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Zeitmaschine, Die: Die neuen Abenteuer
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Fluch der Azteken, Der
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Business Tycoon
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Wall Street Tycoon
PC Joker 6/2000 30.06.2019
Retro-Artikel: THEC64 Fullsize
28.06.2019
Mega Man 5
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Arcade Classic 3: Galaga / Galaxian
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Shock Wave 2: Beyond the Gate
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Darxide
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Battlesport
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Foes of Ali
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Phoenix 3
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
PGA Tour 96
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Dragon Lore: Die Legende beginnt
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Breath of Fire II
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Darius Gaiden
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Worms
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Mystaria: The Realms of Lore
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
