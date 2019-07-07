|
Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41192
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 07.07.2019 - 10:41 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Argonaut - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Galactic Warrior Rats - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Galactic Warrior Rats - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
SWIV - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
SWIV - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Galactic Warrior Rats - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Galactic Warrior Rats - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Summit (Alternative) - Update the publisher page
Alternative [R&R] - Update the publisher page
Admiral (Alternative) - Update the publisher page
Again Again (Tiger/Alternative) - Update the publisher page
Jarno Paananen (Guru/Sahara Surfers^PRX^Complex) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Jarno Paananen (Guru/Sahara Surfers^PRX^Complex) - Update the artist page
Alfred Chicken - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Twilight - Update the artist page
Twilight - Update the developer page
Twilight - Create one new artist page
Jason McGann - Update the artist page
Alfred Chicken - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cytron - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paradroid 90 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Warrior - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Warrior - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Air Warrior - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
