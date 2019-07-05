|
Author
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Posted: 05.07.2019 - 13:41 Post subject: Amiga Future issue 139 released
The English and German issue 139 (July/August 2019) of the print magazine Amiga Future has been distributed today, and can also be ordered directly from the editorial office of Amiga Future, and the other Amiga dealers that stock the magazine.
Mag Content:
Review Scandoubler D520
Review Amiga Parallel Port ZIP100-Adapter
Interview Volker Wertich (The Settlers)
and so much more ... if you haven't already, get your collectable copy ordered today
A more detailed description of the contents and previews of this issue can be found at the Amiga Future magazine hompepage.
Information: https://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Orders: http://www.amigashop.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
