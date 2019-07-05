AndreasM

Amiga Future Chefredaktion







Joined: 05 Jun 2001

Posts: 41178

Location: Übersee







Posted: 05.07.2019 - 13:41 Post subject: Amiga Future issue 139 released The English and German issue 139 (July/August 2019) of the print magazine Amiga Future has been distributed today, and can also be ordered directly from the editorial office of Amiga Future, and the other Amiga dealers that stock the magazine.



Mag Content:



Review Scandoubler D520

Review Amiga Parallel Port ZIP100-Adapter

Interview Volker Wertich (The Settlers)



and so much more ... if you haven't already, get your collectable copy ordered today



A more detailed description of the contents and previews of this issue can be found at the Amiga Future magazine hompepage.



Information: https://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13

Orders: http://www.amigashop.org

_________________

Andreas Magerl

Chefredaktion Amiga Future

Geschäftsführung APC&TCP