Author
Message
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41178
Location: Übersee
Posted: 05.07.2019 - 14:45 Post subject: Amiga Future Ausgabe 139 erschienen
Die deutsche und englische Ausgabe 139 (Juli/August 2019) des Print-Magazines Amiga Future ist heute erschienen und kann direkt bei der Redaktion und im Amiga Fachhandel bestellt werden.
Heft Inhalt:
Review Scandoubler D520
Review Amiga Parallel Port ZIP100-Adapter
Interview Volker Wertich (Die Siedler)
und vieles, vieles mehr
Eine ausführliche Inhaltsliste sowie Leseproben findet ihr auf der Amiga Future Homepage.
Heft-Info: https://www.amigafuture.de/kb.php?mode=cat&cat=13
Bestellen: http://www.amigashop.org
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
