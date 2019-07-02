|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
HelmutH
AFF Profi
Joined: 26 Jul 2001
Posts: 3088
Location: 46047 Oberhausen
|
|Posted: 03.07.2019 - 20:55 Post subject: Amiga Spiele: Offline Tuniere im GAC Forum
|
|
|
02.07.2019 Amiga Spiele: Offline Tuniere im GAC Forum
http://www.german-amiga-community.de/viewtopic.php?t=19983
Im German Amiga Community Forum finden immer wieder Offline Tuniere von Amiga Spielen statt.
Am 02.07.2019 wurde das Offline Tunier zum Spiel
Chaos Engine (1993) (Renegade)
gestartet.
Spielziel: höchste Punktzahl
Ende dieser Runde: Sonntag, 30.07.2019, 24:00 Uhr
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum