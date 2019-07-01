|
Posted: 01.07.2019 - 16:17 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement
Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.
- May/June 2019 news.
- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°32 to 35 : Tutorial: DME - Creation of menus and macros, Tutorial: Utilization of GadToolsBox, Programming: AMOS - Creation of CopperList, Programming: Assembler - HAM and Dual-Playfield modes, Programming: Pascal - Edition gadget, File: Data compression with Huffman algorithm, Programming: C - 8SVX reader, File: The new 68030 instructions, Programming: Assembler - The curves, Programming: C- Sound generation, etc.
- Interview with Matthew Smiths (author of the Amiga Power album).
- Interview with Paolo Cattani (author of the Virtual GP series).
- Interview with John Hare (coder of Sensible Soccer).
- Review of AmigaOS 3.1.4.
- Review of Powerglove Reloaded.
- Review of Space Crusade.
- File: Amiga prototypes and projects (update).
- File: Village Tronic.
- File: MorphOS requesters.
- Gallery : Comic from Amiga Spécial Environnement.
- Special quizz about the Lotus series.
http://obligement.free.fr f
