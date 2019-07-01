AndreasM

Posted: 01.07.2019 - 16:17 Post subject: Neue Artikel auf Obligement Folgende Artikel wurden auf der Webpage des französischen Amiga Magazines Obligement die letzten zwei Monate veröffentlicht.



- May/June 2019 news.

- Old articles from Amiga News Tech n°32 to 35 : Tutorial: DME - Creation of menus and macros, Tutorial: Utilization of GadToolsBox, Programming: AMOS - Creation of CopperList, Programming: Assembler - HAM and Dual-Playfield modes, Programming: Pascal - Edition gadget, File: Data compression with Huffman algorithm, Programming: C - 8SVX reader, File: The new 68030 instructions, Programming: Assembler - The curves, Programming: C- Sound generation, etc.

- Interview with Matthew Smiths (author of the Amiga Power album).

- Interview with Paolo Cattani (author of the Virtual GP series).

- Interview with John Hare (coder of Sensible Soccer).

- Review of AmigaOS 3.1.4.

- Review of Powerglove Reloaded.

- Review of Space Crusade.

- File: Amiga prototypes and projects (update).

- File: Village Tronic.

- File: MorphOS requesters.

- Gallery : Comic from Amiga Spécial Environnement.

- Special quizz about the Lotus series.



http://obligement.free.fr f

