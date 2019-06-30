|
|
|
|
|
View previous topic :: View next topic
|
Author
|
Message
|
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41163
Location: Übersee
|
|Posted: 30.06.2019 - 19:48 Post subject: Fehler in der Amiga Future Android App
|
|
|
Leider hat die Amiga Future News App für Android einen kleiner Fehler.
Wenn man bei den Akkueinstellungen vom Handy die Akkunutzung optimiert, dann wird die Benachrichtigungs-Option von unserer App ausgeschaltet.
Wir suchen schon seit längeren den Fehler, haben ihn aber leider noch nicht gefunden.
Bis wir das Problem, gelöst haben, kann man das Problem umgehen, indem man die Akkuoptimierung für die Amiga Future News App deaktiviert bzw. eine Ausnahme für die App hinzufügt.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amigafuture.news
https://www.amigafuture.de
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|
Back to top
PDF
|
|
|
|
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
|
|
You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot vote in polls in this forum