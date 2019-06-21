User
AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41151
Location: Übersee
Posted: 29.06.2019 - 10:46 Post subject: Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Retro-Artikel: THEC64 Fullsize
28.06.2019
Mega Man 5
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Arcade Classic 3: Galaga / Galaxian
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Shock Wave 2: Beyond the Gate
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Darxide
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Battlesport
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Foes of Ali
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Phoenix 3
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
PGA Tour 96
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Dragon Lore: Die Legende beginnt
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Breath of Fire II
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Darius Gaiden
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Worms
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Mystaria: The Realms of Lore
Mega Fun 3/96 28.06.2019
Slaine from 2000 AD
ASM 1/88 27.06.2019
Nemesis 2
ASM 1/88 27.06.2019
Skull-Diggery
ASM 1/88 27.06.2019
Les Ripoux
ASM 1/88 27.06.2019
Way of the Little Dragon, The
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Bravestarr
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Xen
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Indoor Sports
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Volleyball
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Out Run
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Out Run
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Great Volleyball
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Rallye Master
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Crazy Cars
ASM 2/88 27.06.2019
Conflict: Freespace - The Great War
PC Joker 8/98 23.06.2019
Nightlong: Union City Conspiracy
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Half-Life
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Moto Racer 2
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Dethkarz
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Sonic R
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
N.I.C.E. 2
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Bundesliga 99: Der Fussball-Manager
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
NHL 99
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Ring des Nibelungen, Der
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Spellcross
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Mind Gym
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Aliens in the House
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Madden NFL 99
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Actua Tennis
PC Joker 12/98 23.06.2019
Leben und sterben lassen
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
No Excuses
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Power Pyramids
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Albedo
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Falsches Spiel mit Roger Rabbit
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Modem Wars
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Vulcan: The Tunisian Campaign
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Effekten-Markt
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Börsenfieber
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Gradius
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Top Gun (NES)
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Castlevania
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Paradroid
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Echelon
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
Hellfire Attack
ASM 1/89 21.06.2019
____________________
News verfasst von:
AndreasM
Email:
Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Quelle:
Kultboy
URL der Quelle:
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
_________________
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
