AndreasM
Amiga Future Chefredaktion
Joined: 05 Jun 2001
Posts: 41151
Location: Übersee
|Posted: 29.06.2019 - 10:46 Post subject: Neue HOL Uploads
Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Air Warrior - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1990
Cytron - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cytron - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cytron - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cytron - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cytron - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
P-47: The Freedom Fighter / P47 Thunderbolt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
P-47: The Freedom Fighter / P47 Thunderbolt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ross Harris (Roz) - Update the artist page
Mike Chilton (Chiltern, Mick Chilton) - Update the artist page
Lunatic - Update the developer page
Nicky Carus-Westcott - Create one new artist page
Lee Carus-Westcott - Update the artist page
Trained Assassin - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1989
Trained Assassin - Upload 13 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Trained Assassin - Upload 2 Game map pictures - OCS - 1989
Kixx XL (U.S. Gold) - Update the publisher page
Kesmai - Update the developer page
David Albrecht - Create one new artist page
Lost In Mine - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lost In Mine - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lost In Mine - Upload 40 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
H.A.T.E.: Hostile All Terrain Encounter - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Turtleminator, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Agony - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Agony - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Agony - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Hit Squad - Platinum Edition (Ocean) - Update the publisher page
Hit Squad, The (Ocean) - Update the publisher page
Ocean France - Update the publisher page
Ocean - Update the publisher page
Cadaver & Cadaver: The Pay Off - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cadaver & Cadaver: The Pay Off - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cadaver & Cadaver: The Pay Off - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Detector - Update the Game map comments - OCS - 1988
Detector - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Detector - Upload 6 Game map pictures - OCS - 1988
Detector - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Foundation's Waste - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
David Joiner (Talin) - Update the artist page
David Joiner (Talin) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
David Joiner (Talin) - Update the developer page
David Joiner (Talin) - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Foundation's Waste - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Foundation's Waste - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
News verfasst von: AndreasM
Email: Andreas@amigafuture.de
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Quelle: Hall of Light
URL der Quelle: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
Andreas Magerl
Chefredaktion Amiga Future
Geschäftsführung APC&TCP
|All times are GMT - 11 Hours
